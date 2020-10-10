One Person Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo

The protesters were rallying in Ogbomosho to join the demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

One person has been reportedly shot dead as police officers in Oyo State opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

The protesters were rallying in Ogbomosho to join the demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police when the incident happened.

The protesters were met with stiff opposition from the police, who shot at them in a bid to disperse them.

Unconfirmed reports has it that two protesters were hit by bullets.

A student died on the spot while another is struggling to stay alive.

Despite protesters being civil, they have been met with force from police officers, who shot live bullets at them in places like Delta and Abuja.

The #ENDSARS protest has drawn international attention with the United Kingdom urging the Nigerian Government to ensure accountability within the police.

Amnesty International recorded over 82 cases of SARS brutality from 2017 to 2020.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Mass #EndSARS Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Vow Not To Back Down on Agitation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Offers Tips On How To Attend #EndSARS Protest Safely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Mass #EndSARS Protest In Abuja As Nigerians Vow Not To Back Down on Agitation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad