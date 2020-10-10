Oyo State Governor Confirms, Mourns Killing Of #ENDSARS Protester By Police

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed the killing of Jimoh Isiaq, one of the #ENDSARS protesters in the state by police.

Makinde also revealed that seven other protesters sustained injuries and are being treated at a hospital in the state.

Seyi Makinde

One Person Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/tIbgI5l1Yg pic.twitter.com/BZQ18XlngX — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 10, 2020

In a tweet, Makinde said the situation was highly regrettable, adding that he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

I pray that God grants the parents of Jimoh Isiaka the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

The governor noted that the ongoing nationwide #ENDSARS protest was a "strong indicator of a systemic failure", and also showed the failure of the police in carrying out their duties of protecting the people.

It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020