Oyo State Governor Confirms, Mourns Killing Of #ENDSARS Protester By Police

The governor noted that the ongoing nationwide #ENDSARS protest was a "strong indicator of a systemic failure", and also showed the failure of the police in carrying out their duties of protecting the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed the killing of Jimoh Isiaq, one of the #ENDSARS protesters in the state by police.

Makinde also revealed that seven other protesters sustained injuries and are being treated at a hospital in the state.

Seyi Makinde

 

In a tweet, Makinde said the situation was highly regrettable, adding that he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

