PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

The result of the polling unit where Jegede and his wife, Eno, exercised their franchise was announced on Saturday afternoon by the Independent National Electoral Commission presiding officer at the unit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State has won his polling unit. 

The result of the polling unit where Jegede and his wife, Eno, exercised their franchise was announced on Saturday afternoon by the Independent National Electoral Commission presiding officer at the unit.

The result showed that Jegede polled a total of 220 votes, while incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 60 votes.

Mr Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, came third at the polling unit after scoring seven votes.

See Also Breaking News LIVE: Ondo Decides 2020 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Breaks Silence Over Nationwide Protest After 72 Hours, Says Nigeria Police Force Patriotic
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Breaks Into Lawmaker's Office Inside National Assembly Complex, Steals US Dollars, Office Equipment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni, Denies Plotting With Government Officials To Scuttle Lagos #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria Man, Two Others Arrested Over Attempt To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections APC Paying Voters N5,000 Each, Ondo Residents Say
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Governor Akeredolu Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections ZLP Candidate, Ajayi, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad