PDP Candidate, Jegede, Wins Polling Unit In Ondo Election

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State has won his polling unit.

The result of the polling unit where Jegede and his wife, Eno, exercised their franchise was announced on Saturday afternoon by the Independent National Electoral Commission presiding officer at the unit.

The result showed that Jegede polled a total of 220 votes, while incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 60 votes.

Mr Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, came third at the polling unit after scoring seven votes.

