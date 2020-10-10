Police Chase Away Thugs Allegedly Led By Federal Lawmaker After Attempting To Disrupt Poll

The thugs, suspected to be railroaded by the member representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive, had besieged the polling unit with an attempt to disrupt the poll but they were overpowered by security agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

A combined team of security operatives have restored order at Polling Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu Area of Akure, the state capital.

The police are currently in search of the gun-wielding hoodlums. 

Voting exercise is currently ongoing now at the unit.

