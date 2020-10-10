Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government

Adeyemi in a series of tweets on Saturday said the situation was unacceptable, urging young people not to back down until their demands were met.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2020

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center has asked the Nigerian Government to stop firing live bullets and teargas at peaceful protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

Sam Adeyemi

He said, “It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard.

SaharaReporters, New York

