Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center has asked the Nigerian Government to stop firing live bullets and teargas at peaceful protesters demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

Adeyemi in a series of tweets on Saturday said the situation was unacceptable, urging young people not to back down until their demands were met.

He said, “It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard.

It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent #ENDSARS protests. We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

We are not going to be leaders tomorrow, we are leaders already. Leaders lead with vision and broad perspective. #ENDSARS is a beachhead. The war is bigger. Have a clear picture of a developed Nigeria. Push for a change in values and in the power equation. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

The mean age in Africa is 19.5 years, but the mean age of Presidents is 62 years (The Brookings Institution, Foresight Africa Report 2019). We need interpreters between the generations. The world has changed and political leaders need to know this and to lead with good advice. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

Creating or providing these require courageous leadership. Letâs do it. God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa. #ENDSARS — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

