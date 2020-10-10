Sweden Condemns Attacks On #EndSARS Protesters By Nigeria Police

The Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria has condemned the attack on peaceful protesters.
Reacting to reports of violence against protesters, the embassy in a tweet on Saturday said, “Sweden condemns all forms of violence and acknowledges the #humanright to peaceful protests.
"It is worrying to hear about alleged cases of brutality from #SARS in Nigeria and reports of abuse need to be followed up by the Nigerian legal system.#DriveForDemocracy.”
The Nigeria Police Force in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on Saturday opened fire on peaceful demonstrators, killing one Jimoh Isiaq.
Protesters were also violently dispersed in Abuja.
BREAKING: @PoliceNG Violently Disperse #ENDSARS Protesters At Force Headquarters In Abuja | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/nb4879pqcE#EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/X7CjtNlSwH— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 10, 2020
Nigerians are demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force over incessant rights violations.
See Also