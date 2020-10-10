Sweden Condemns Attacks On #EndSARS Protesters By Nigeria Police

The Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria has condemned the attack on peaceful protesters.

Reacting to reports of violence against protesters, the embassy in a tweet on Saturday said, “Sweden condemns all forms of violence and acknowledges the #humanright to peaceful protests.

"It is worrying to hear about alleged cases of brutality from #SARS in Nigeria and reports of abuse need to be followed up by the Nigerian legal system.#DriveForDemocracy.”

The Nigeria Police Force in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on Saturday opened fire on peaceful demonstrators, killing one Jimoh Isiaq.

Protesters were also violently dispersed in Abuja.

Nigerians are demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force over incessant rights violations.

See Also Human Rights United Kingdom Reacts To #ENDSARS Protest In Nigeria, Calls For Accountability In Police