Truck Kills Five Persons, Injures 30 Others In Adamawa State

No fewer than five persons were killed when a truck lost control in Adamawa State on Saturday.

The tragedy reportedly occurred along Mayo-Belwa-Jada Road in the Southern axis of the state, according to eyewitnesses.

Incident scene where Trailer skipped-off in Adamawa

One eyewitness, Mallam Jingi, said, "I saw how it happened, it was due to reckless and speeding on the part of two truck drivers.

"We saw the two of them coming from the same direction on top speed, scampering to overtake each other when one of them veered off the road.

"Later, we saw occupants of the trucks tumbling, three died instantly and many sustained injuries, including broken limbs. One of the victims had his head decapitated.

‘’It was a horrible sight, this accident could have been avoided."

Also speaking on the incident, Kabiru Baba-Kelly, Information Officer of Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area, said, "The incident occurred at about 11:15am this morning along Ganye Road, around a village known as Jilima.

‘’Two truck drivers were speeding, leading to one veering off the road after losing control.

‘’The dead bodies and those who sustained injuries were hurriedly evacuated to Mayo-Belwa Cottage Hospital."

When contacted over the incident, Unit Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mayo-Belwa Unit, Aminu Ibrahim, said, "There were a total of 45 casualties among them five fatalities.

‘’Besides the five persons, who lost their lives, 30 others who are severely injured are receiving treatment at the hospital."