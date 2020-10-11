Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS

Nigerians are protesting for a fifth day, calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force notorious for rights violations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Mesut Özil, a midfielder with Arsenal Football Club of London, has declared support for the #EndSARS protests ongoing across Nigeria.

Tweeting in support of the agitation on Sunday, Ozil said, “Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere  #EndSARS - My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality.”

