Arsenal Midfielder, Mesut Özil, Declares Support For #EndSARS

Mesut Özil, a midfielder with Arsenal Football Club of London, has declared support for the #EndSARS protests ongoing across Nigeria.

Nigerians are protesting for a fifth day, calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force notorious for rights violations.

Tweeting in support of the agitation on Sunday, Ozil said, “Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS - My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality.”