Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, has failed to win the governorship election in his local government area.

Ajayi, who hails from Ese Odo LGA and campaigned under the Zenith Labour Party, lost to incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi polled 4,760 votes to come second behind Akeredolu, who polled 13,383 votes in the LGA.

Akeredolu currently leads the poll after announcement of results from 18 LGAs.

He will be returned by the INEC returning officer any moment from now.

