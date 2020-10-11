BREAKING: Tension As Nigerian Musician, Davido, Joins Abuja Protest To Demand Justice For Victims Of SARS Brutality

There is currently tension in the area leading to the Force headquarters as the musician and others march towards the police facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke widely known as Davido, has joined protesters in Abuja to demand justice for victims of brutality by personnel of the freshly disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Davido had tweeted on Saturday that he would be joining the demonstration to demand the scrapping of the notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The arrival of the artiste sparked  jubilation among protesters while many rebuked him for joining the agitation late.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier on Sunday announced the disbandment of SARS after days of public outrage across the country.

 #ENDSARS: Tension In Abuja As Davido Leads Thousands Of Protesters To Force Headquarters

SaharaReporters, New York

