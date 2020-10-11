#EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter

Yakasai had on his Twitter page said that the President had no empathy for failing to address Nigerians amid national outrage against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai had on his Twitter page said that the President had no empathy for failing to address Nigerians amid national outrage against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Reacting in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, the Kano State Government described Yakasai’s comments as unguarded utterances.

The statement reads, “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media.

“The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement this afternoon, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

“The governor, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.”

