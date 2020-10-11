EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai had on his Twitter page said that the President had no empathy for failing to address Nigerians amid national outrage against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour u're doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins & address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking. — Peacock (@dawisu) October 11, 2020

Whatever u do in life, make sure u never lose ur voice. Speak up against injustice, speak up against inaction, speak up for what u believe in, demand for ur right and never let a temporary position or privilege stop u from standing with the people. Enough is enough! #EndSARS — Peacock (@dawisu) October 11, 2020

Reacting in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, the Kano State Government described Yakasai’s comments as unguarded utterances.

The statement reads, “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media.

“The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement this afternoon, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

“The governor, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.”