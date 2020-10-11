Governor Akeredolu Leads After Results From 12 Local Government Areas In Ondo Election

Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term in office as governor, is leading his main opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party with over 81,000 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2020

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress is currently leading in the Ondo governorship election.

Rotimi Akeredolu

This is according to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared in 12 local government areas collation centres.

The incumbent governor so far has 189,489 votes while Jegede has 108,195 votes.

SaharaReporters, New York

