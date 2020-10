Nigerians calling for an end to police brutality in the country have blocked the toll gate at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

This development, which has led to heavy traffic on all roads leading to the airport, comes as protests continue across the country.

The protesters are demanding the unconditional release of all detained protesters, punishment for erring officers as well as compensation for families of victims of police brutality in the country.

Video of Protesters Storm Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos

