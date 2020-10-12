BREAKING: Police Arraign Three Arrested #ENDSARS Protesters For Attempted Murder In Ogun

The protesters were arraigned on trumped-up charges before a magistrate court on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned three protesters arrested during the #ENDSARS demonstration for attempted murder.

The protesters were arraigned on trumped-up charges before a magistrate court on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that 30 protesters were arrested and detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta.

After intervention, 27 of them were released while the police held on to three of them.

Citizen Gavel, a non-governmental organisation, confirmed the arraignment of the protesters to SaharaReporters.

See Also Human Rights Police Arrest 15 #EndSARS Protesters In Ogun, To Charge Them For Murder On Monday 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The organisation in a tweet said the police were employing delay tactics to further keep the protesters in detention.

"Three of the Abeokuta protesters that were arrested on Friday were arraigned before a magistrate court today. 

"Unfortunately, they were charged with "attempted murder" thus, we were unable to get them out on bail as the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction.

"We believe this is a ploy to continue detaining these protesters," Citizen Gavel said. 

About five vehicles abandoned by the protesters when they were attacked by SARS officials were seized.

Also different types of phones especially iPhones were also taken away by the policemen.

Nigerian youth have been on a protest for six days demanding the scrapping of SARS and reform of the Nigeria Police to end extrajudicial killings by police officers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Anti-police Brutality Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Falana-led Coalition Asks President Buhari To Implement 2018 Panel Report On Police Reform
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Block Roads Leading To Lagos International Airport, Demand End To Police Brutality
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Alleged Killing Of Three Youth By Soldiers During Protest In Kaduna Sparks Unrest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Anti-police Brutality Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Lagos Approves Full Reopening Of Primary, Secondary Schools
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Nigerian Musician, Davido, Joins Abuja Protest To Demand Justice For Victims Of SARS Brutality
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Falana-led Coalition Asks President Buhari To Implement 2018 Panel Report On Police Reform
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad