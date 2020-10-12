BREAKING: Police Arraign Three Arrested #ENDSARS Protesters For Attempted Murder In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned three protesters arrested during the #ENDSARS demonstration for attempted murder.

The protesters were arraigned on trumped-up charges before a magistrate court on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that 30 protesters were arrested and detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta.

After intervention, 27 of them were released while the police held on to three of them.

Citizen Gavel, a non-governmental organisation, confirmed the arraignment of the protesters to SaharaReporters.

The organisation in a tweet said the police were employing delay tactics to further keep the protesters in detention.

"Three of the Abeokuta protesters that were arrested on Friday were arraigned before a magistrate court today.

"Unfortunately, they were charged with "attempted murder" thus, we were unable to get them out on bail as the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction.

"We believe this is a ploy to continue detaining these protesters," Citizen Gavel said.

About five vehicles abandoned by the protesters when they were attacked by SARS officials were seized.

Also different types of phones especially iPhones were also taken away by the policemen.

Nigerian youth have been on a protest for six days demanding the scrapping of SARS and reform of the Nigeria Police to end extrajudicial killings by police officers.