Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of Jimoh Isiaq by police in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The President said this when he spoke at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme at the Federal Capital Terittory while addressing Nigerian youth protesting extrajudicial activities and killings of Nigerians by the police.

He also promised to ensure that an investigation will be done to prosecute officers, who have engaged in extrajudicial activities.

He said, “We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

“We also deeply regret the loss of lives in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations.

“I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated."

The President noted that the few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the police.

Isiaq was killed when police opened fire on protesters in Oyo State.

The #ENDSARS protests, which started on Wednesday, has spread to different parts of the country.

Though the initial demand of the protest, which was to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police had been met, protesters are now demanding the reform of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.