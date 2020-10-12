Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo

The President said this when he spoke at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme at the Federal Capital Terittory while addressing Nigerian youth protesting extrajudicial activities and killings of Nigerians by the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of Jimoh Isiaq by police in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The President said this when he spoke at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme at the Federal Capital Terittory while addressing Nigerian youth protesting extrajudicial activities and killings of Nigerians by the police.

President Muhammadu Buhari

He also promised to ensure that an investigation will be done to prosecute officers, who have engaged in extrajudicial activities.

He said, “We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

“We also deeply regret the loss of lives in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations.

“I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated."

See Also Human Rights One Person Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The President noted that the few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the police.

Isiaq was killed when police opened fire on protesters in Oyo State.

The #ENDSARS protests, which started on Wednesday, has spread to different parts of the country.

Though the initial demand of the protest, which was to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police had been met, protesters are now demanding the reform of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Bauchi Indigenes Ask EFCC To Probe Governor Bala Mohammed For Awarding N4.6bn Contract To Own Company
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech #EndSARS: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Suspends Aide For Criticising Buhari On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Falana-led Coalition Asks President Buhari To Implement 2018 Panel Report On Police Reform
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oluwo Of Iwo’s Vehicle Stolen In Lagos Hotel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Approves Full Reopening Of Primary, Secondary Schools
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Alleged Killing Of Three Youth By Soldiers During Protest In Kaduna Sparks Unrest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS: Anti-police Brutality Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights MSA Declares Support For #EndSARS Mass Action, Knocks Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Police Restrict Lawyers From Seeing Protesters Arrested In Surulere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad