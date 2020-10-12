Ondo Nurse Found After Threatening To Commit Suicide

It was learnt that Adeleke, who works at the Emergency and Accident Unit of the government-owned hospital, was tracked down and rescued in the early hours of Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2020

Taiwo Adeleke, a nurse working with the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State, who was declared missing on Sunday evening after threatening to commit suicide, has been found.  

See Also

One of his friends told SaharaReporters that, "We have found him (Adeleke) and he has been rushed to the hospital for treatment."

The nurse had on Sunday notified his friends and loved ones in a WhatsApp message that he was depressed, causing anxiety among family members and associates.

SaharaReporters, New York

