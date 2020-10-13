2021: President Buhari, Osinbajo To Spend N167m On Food, Refreshment

While the President will spend N98,306,492 on foodstuff/catering materials supplies captured under ‘General Materials and Supplies’; Osinbajo will spend N50,888,218 on similar items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will spend N167,459,107 on food and refreshment next year if the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which Buhari presented to the legislature last Thursday, is passed.

While the President will spend N98,306,492 on foodstuff/catering materials supplies captured under ‘General Materials and Supplies’; Osinbajo will spend N50,888,218 on similar items.

Another N18,264,397 is proposed for refreshment and meals from N82,795,229 miscellaneous funds in the Office of the Vice President.

The Presidency also plans to spend N116,194,297 on the ongoing purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, platform trucks, jeeps, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles.

The Presidency and all the agencies under the State House are to spend N72,918,449,739 in 2021, DailyTrust reports.

Out of the amount, personnel cost takes N34,389,345,839; overhead cost, N14,669,206,997; and capital, N23,859,896,903.

The proposal also shows N24,344,026 for the ongoing conversion/upgrade of Villa ranch and construction of wildlife conservation capture.

Others include N15,924,777 for the ongoing purchase of plant nursery equipment for the production of local flowers for routine floral arrangement, irrigation and upgrade of a helipad grass field.

The sum of N436,264,142 was proposed for the ongoing phased replacement of vehicles and spares; N4,854,381,299 for annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa; and N389,645,942 for outstanding liabilities on regular maintenance and other services for 2016.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Vote-buying Now Constitutes 50 Per cent Of Election Budget Of Some Political Parties, Group Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion #EndSARS: Almost A Revolution By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Residents Desert Delta Community After Armed Vigilante Group Unleash Mayhem
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News No Death Recorded During Attack On My Palace --Soun Of Ogbomoso
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tension In Abuja As #ENDSARS Protesters Block Berger Roundabout
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari, President Assures Ex-Minister Of Support To Clinch WTO Job
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Eight People In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad