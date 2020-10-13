2021: President Buhari, Osinbajo To Spend N167m On Food, Refreshment

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will spend N167,459,107 on food and refreshment next year if the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which Buhari presented to the legislature last Thursday, is passed.

While the President will spend N98,306,492 on foodstuff/catering materials supplies captured under ‘General Materials and Supplies’; Osinbajo will spend N50,888,218 on similar items.

Another N18,264,397 is proposed for refreshment and meals from N82,795,229 miscellaneous funds in the Office of the Vice President.

The Presidency also plans to spend N116,194,297 on the ongoing purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, platform trucks, jeeps, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles.

The Presidency and all the agencies under the State House are to spend N72,918,449,739 in 2021, DailyTrust reports.

Out of the amount, personnel cost takes N34,389,345,839; overhead cost, N14,669,206,997; and capital, N23,859,896,903.

The proposal also shows N24,344,026 for the ongoing conversion/upgrade of Villa ranch and construction of wildlife conservation capture.

Others include N15,924,777 for the ongoing purchase of plant nursery equipment for the production of local flowers for routine floral arrangement, irrigation and upgrade of a helipad grass field.

The sum of N436,264,142 was proposed for the ongoing phased replacement of vehicles and spares; N4,854,381,299 for annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa; and N389,645,942 for outstanding liabilities on regular maintenance and other services for 2016.