The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented Certificate of Return to Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, deputy governor-Elect, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

The certificates were presented at the INEC office in the state.

Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ambassador Rufus Akeju, presented the certificate of return to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu Wins Ondo Governorship Election