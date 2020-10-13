BREAKING: Ondo Residents Join EndSARS Protest

Residents, mainly youths in Ondo State, have stormed the streets of Akure to protest against police brutality and attacks on innocent citizens by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The youth armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, are currently blocking the popular Oba Adesida Road.

They are also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute policemen found wanting in cases of killings of innocent Nigerians.

SaharaReporters gathered that the angry youth are also moving across different streets calling on more residents to join the protest.