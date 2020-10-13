Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner

Onochie is famous for making controversial posts on social media.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, and three others as commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday read the letter from Buhari on the floor of the Senate.

Lauretta Onochie

Others are Prof Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

“Appointment for commissioners for INEC. Pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 11 of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution,” Buhari said.

