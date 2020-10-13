EndSARS: Report Erring Officers To Me, Ondo Police Boss Tells Protesting Youth

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, has asked residents of the state especially the youth to report any erring police officers to the command now that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, had been scrapped.

Salami, who stated this on Tuesday in Akure, said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has made the best decision by banning the brutal police unit.

Ondo CP, Bolaji Salami.

He said that he had been receiving reports of human rights violations by policemen in the state, adding that such would be taken up.

Salami made the comments while addressing youths demanding an end to police brutality, extortion and killings at the Ondo Police Command headquarters.

He said, "You are aware that the IGP has scrapped the SARS and it is the best decision which we have all abided by nationwide.

"But I want us to be peaceful and civil because I have been receiving lots of reports of how our men are behaving and also responding to this issue.

"I can assure you that we are here, and I want you to always report any of these officers if they abuse your rights.

"We have agreed that our men must be decent and we shall take necessary action against any of them found wanting."

Earlier, the protesters had shut down the main streets of Akure while demonstrating against police attacks on innocent residents.

The demonstrators were joined by activists and different civil society groups during the protest on Tuesday.

Jonathan Obatola, one of those, who led the protest, said the lives of those killed by SARS officers matter to the society, adding that justice must be done.