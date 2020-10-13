Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has appealed to the United States Government to impose visa restriction on Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and members of his family.

The move follows the extrajudicial killing of EndSARS protester, Jimoh Isiaq, by policemen in Ogbomoso.

Oyo CP, Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

According to the letter addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria and signed by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, the group accused Enwonwu of overseeing extra-judicial killings and human rights violations in Oyo.

The letter reads, “We write to urgently appeal to the United States of America and other development partners of Nigeria to place a visa restriction on the Commissioner of Police of Oyo State, Nwachuwu Enwonwu, and members of his family over his handling of the ongoing #EndSARS protest which has led to extrajudicial killings and several human right violations in the state.

“Despite the pronouncement of the ban yesterday on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, rights violations have continued in the country especially in Oyo State and another citizen was killed there. Freedom of assemble which is one of the pillars of democracy is now almost a crime in Nigeria.



“If this request is granted, it will serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizen’s rights.”