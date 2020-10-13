Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members

The move follows the extrajudicial killing of EndSARS protester, Jimoh Isiaq, by policemen in Ogbomoso.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has appealed to the United States Government to impose visa restriction on Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and members of his family.

The move follows the extrajudicial killing of EndSARS protester, Jimoh Isiaq, by policemen in Ogbomoso.

Oyo CP, Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

According to the letter addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria and signed by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, the group accused Enwonwu of overseeing extra-judicial killings and human rights violations in Oyo.

The letter reads, “We write to urgently appeal to the United States of America and other development partners of Nigeria to place a visa restriction on the Commissioner of Police of Oyo State, Nwachuwu Enwonwu, and members of his family over his handling of the ongoing #EndSARS protest which has led to extrajudicial killings and several human right violations in the state. 

“Despite the pronouncement of the ban yesterday on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, rights violations have continued in the country especially in Oyo State and another citizen was killed there. Freedom of assemble which is one of the pillars of democracy is now almost a crime in Nigeria.
 
“If this request is granted, it will serve as a deterrent to others who continue to toe the line of violating citizen’s rights.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogun Governor Orders Release Of Three #EndSARS Protesters Framed For Attempted Murder
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
One killed as Police shoot at Endsars protesters in Surulere
Human Rights Despite President Buhari's Promise, Police Kill #SARSMUSTEND Protester In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Policemen Feared Dead In Ondo Auto Crash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Governor Seyi Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion #EndSARS: Almost A Revolution By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NANS Expels Senate President, Mohammed, For Public Extortion, Indiscipline
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Prince Drags Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Appointment Of Bamalli As Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bill To Legalise Cultivation Of Marijuana Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Rivers ‪#EndSARS ‬Protesters Defy Governor Wike's Warning, Demonstrate Across Port Harcourt In Multitudes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Okonjo-Iweala Visits Buhari, President Assures Ex-Minister Of Support To Clinch WTO Job
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
OBITUARY Renowned Poet, J. P. Clark, Dies At 85
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye Impeached
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Returns To Akeredolu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Jimoh Isiaq By Police In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad