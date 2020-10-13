Lawyers In Lagos Protest Police Brutality

Lawyers in Lagos State on Tuesday boycotted court sessions to attend anti-police brutality protest.

The lawyers joined thousands of Nigerians calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as extensive police reforms.

Speaking at the protest, Inibehe Effiong, a rights lawyer, said it is highly unjust that Nigerians leave their homes everyday without the guarantee that they would return home due to excesses by officers paid to keep them safe.

He and other protesters called on the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who was also present at the protest, to address the concerns of many Nigerians by holding his officers to account.