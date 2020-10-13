Military Personnel Prevent #ENDSARS Protesters From Entering National Assembly In Abuja

The soldiers were stationed at the Presidential Villa gate and National Assembly complex to prevent the crowd from getting to the main entrance of the facility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2020

A detachment of armed military personnel on Tuesday prevented #EndSARS protesters from gaining entry into the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Trouble started when the protesters were approaching the main entrance of the National Assembly while the soldiers barricaded the road and pointed guns at the crowd while threatening to shoot them.

An argument that ensued between the leaders of the group and security operatives soon left many protesters with injuries.

Journalists covering the protest were not spared during the encounter as many of them were harassed and had their cameras seized.

The crowd had planned to deliver a nine-point demand to the leadership of the National Assembly as representatives of the people.

Some of the demands include for President Muhammadu to make an announcement of the banning and dissolution of SARS.

They also demanded the immediate release of protesters arrested nationwide.

Others are justice for the victims of SARS brutality, prosecution of officers involved and compensation of affected families.

The people also demanded regular and random mental and psychological and drug evaluation of police officers and review of police welfare for serving and past police officers.

The group also demanded the legislation enabling states to create community police.

They also asked for unreserved and genuine apologies from the President and Inspector-General of Police for dehumanisation and violations of human rights of all protesters on television.

