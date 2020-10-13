No Death Recorded During Attack On My Palace --Soun Of Ogbomoso

Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, has said that no death was recorded during an attack on his palace on Sunday.

In a statement by Principal Secretary to Soun of Ogbomosoland, Mr Toyin Ajamu, the palace said contrary to the news of needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the royal household during the violent attack on the palace, the paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has been drawn to various false and misleading reports that three protesters were feared dead during an attack on Ogbomoso Palace on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

“The attack was perpetrated by hoodlums, miscreants and thugs, disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad leading to the wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace. A chief among other palace officials, also sustained injuries.

“Contrary to the malicious and biased reports being circulated on social media, we state categorically that despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the royal household during the violent attack on the palace, the paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

“Kabiyesi, who was with his chiefs and subjects including Minister of Youth and Sports Development (an indigene of Ogbomoso), when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking the hoodlums. Hence, none of the miscreants and thugs was attacked by the palace household but rather a chief, who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained serious injuries.

“The dead bodies being circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace. The nonagenarian paramount ruler is a strong advocate of peace and unity, which is evident with the robust development Ogbomosoland and its environs have witnessed over the forty-seven years of his reign.”