Police Arrest Benue Youth For Submitting Letter Of Protest

The Benue State Police Command has arrested three youth, who went to the police station to submit a letter of protest.

The protesters identified as Ahile Shimadoo Teravese, Odido John Obogo and Ayuwha Sonter Joseph were detained when they visited Makurdi Police Headquarters.

The arrested three.

SaharaReporters gathered that the trio went to drop a letter to notify the police of their intent to embark on a protest against police brutality in the country.

"They had gone to deliver a letter to the Police Commissioner informing him of their intention to protest.

"They were asked to return in one hour and were promptly arrested on their return," one of the protesters said.

The 3 of us that were arrested. Let be known!!!!!#SARSMUSTENDNOW pic.twitter.com/Xf7geJwTwR — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 13, 2020

Confirming the incident, Adesina Ademola Ogunlana said the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association was liaising with the Makurdi branch of the NBA to ensure their release.

Ogunlana said, "RAMINBA is already seeking to mobilise volunteers lawyers to the state police command, but it would be appreciated if there’s anything that we can do to reach out to them in Benue State.

"The Makurdi 3, detained this afternoon by the Nigeria Police for applying for permit to hold #ENDSARS protest in Makurdi.

"RAMINBA is liasing with NBA Makurdi branch leadership to intervene in the matter."