#EndSARS: Nigerians In Ghana Continue Protest

The protesters, who were mostly students and entrepreneurs, described the protest as a clarion call to the Buhari administration, noting that the voice of the youth is the loudest, hence it must be heard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2020

Some Nigerians residing in Ghana's capital, Accra took to the streets on Tuesday to join the ongoing #EndSARS protest that has rocked several states in the country and some cities across the globe.

The protesters, who assembled at the forecourt of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra in their numbers, were seen wielding placards with the now-famous inscription, #EndSARSNow, Ghanaweb reports.

Clad in customised T-shirt reflecting the purpose of the protest, some others were spotted with similar inscriptions: 'Stop Police Brutality', 'PMB Give Us Electricity', 'Nigerian Youth Will Not Be Silenced', 'Having A Laptop Is Not A Crime, #ENDSARSNow'.

Accra is the second city in the Diaspora to join in a physical protest after London.

The protesters, who were mostly students and entrepreneurs, described the protest as a clarion call to the Buhari administration, noting that the voice of the youth is the loudest, hence it must be heard.

They indicated that the constant battery, theft, harassment, blatant extortion and in some cases, extra-judicial killings of young Nigerians by personnel of SARS had become unbearable. According to them, every youth in Nigeria has fallen prey to the infamous special unit.

They reckon that dissolving SARS would not bring the needed closure to the many families of victims of police brutality.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigerians Reject Formation Of SWAT To Replace SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Human Rights Commission To Set Up Independent Investigation Panel On SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Military Personnel Prevent #ENDSARS Protesters From Entering National Assembly In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Arrest Benue Youth For Submitting Letter Of Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks United States Government To Place Visa Ban On Oyo Police Commissioner, Family Members
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don’t Compromise, Resist Every Attempt By The Cabals To Buy You, Nnamdi Kanu Tells #ENDSARS Protesters
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Nigerians Reject Formation Of SWAT To Replace SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Lauretta Onochie Not Qualified To Be INEC Commissioner, Says Falana-led Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NANS Expels Senate President, Mohammed, For Public Extortion, Indiscipline
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Law Students Demand Immediate Resignation Of Nigeria’s Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Sets Up New Unit, Orders Ex-SARS Operatives To Report At Force Headquarters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Protesters Mourn Slain Footballers As #EndSARS Protests Continue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion #EndSARS: Almost A Revolution By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Human Rights Commission To Set Up Independent Investigation Panel On SARS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Military Personnel Prevent #ENDSARS Protesters From Entering National Assembly In Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Onochie's Nomination, An Assault On Nigeria's Constitution ― PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 14 Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad