#EndSARS Protest, A Strong Warning To Nigerian Political Class –Shehu Sani

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2020

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has described the nationwide #EndSars protest as a signal and message to those in positions of authority that a revolution is inevitable in an atmosphere of social, economic and political inequities.

Sani disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the protest signified a new dawn of resistance and struggle for justice, rule of law and good governance.

The lawmaker noted that the protest by the Nigerian youth had lighted up the national space and recharged the conscience of the nation.

He added that Nigerians must admit the fact that the political class had taken the poor and downtrodden for granted for long.

He said, “The EndSARS protest is conscience in motion. The opposition, the trade unions and the parliament have failed Nigerians until the youth took their destiny in their hands.

“As long as the government at all levels and the nation will continue to be run for the benefit of the few and their immediate families, this kind of uprising is just the beginning.”

He condemned the attack on the protesters in Abuja and Lagos by sponsored thugs, adding that it must be allowed to stop the wheel of conviction.

“Nigerian leaders enslave the poor and the children of Nigerian leaders spit on the children of the poor. It's Nigeria and governance that need to be reformed not just the police,” he added.

