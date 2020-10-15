BREAKING: Again, Government-sponsored Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos

Thugs sponsored by the government have again launched an attack on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters demonstrating at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Shockingly, police and security operatives guarding the state’s Assembly were missing as the thugs arrived.

The thugs, who came in large numbers, brought cutlasses and knives to attack the protesters.

Recall that the protesters were attacked by thugs on Wednesday but were overpowered and repelled.

The thugs came back on Thursday morning and attacked the protesters as they were converging for the day's protest.