EndSARS Protesters Defy Attack By Thugs, Continue Peaceful Demonstrations In Lagos

Protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, have regrouped to continue demonstrating peacefully after an attack by government-sponsored armed thugs.
The thugs conveyed in government buses on Thursday morning stormed Alausa with crude weapons as protesters were beginning to converge for the day.
Shockingly, police and security operatives guarding the state’s Assembly were missing as the thugs arrived.
The protesters, who have vowed not to back down, have now regrouped in large numbers and continuing with the demonstration.
