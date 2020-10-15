Fish Out Policemen Who Killed Protesters, Nigerian Governors Tell Inspector-General Of Police

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have asked Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, to fish out and sanction policemen responsible for the deaths of protesters across the country.

The governors made the request at a teleconference of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum held on Thursday.

In a communique read by Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of NGF, the governors said the policemen, who attacked protesters must be brought to book.

“Governors were unequivocal that all police officers who participated in the abuse or actions that might have led to injury or the death of innocent citizens must be fished out and brought to book while other Nigerians who have been adversely affected by police brutality or other actions that were injurious to them or their loved ones, should be compensated,” the communique read.

Read here the communique from the Governorsâ meeting with the Inspector General of Police — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) October 15, 2020

