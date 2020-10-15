Four Nigerians Arrested In India For Alleged Fraud

One of the accused befriended Reena Samsher Singh (56), an ex-army nurse, on Facebook by using fake profiles, the police said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

Five persons including four Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly duping a city-based woman of $56,793 after befriending her on social media, Nagpur Cyber Police in India said on Tuesday.

One of the accused befriended Reena Samsher Singh (56), an ex-army nurse, on Facebook by using fake profiles, the police said.

According to India’s media, the Nigerians arrested were identified as Michael Scott Kolain (23), Idu Dollar Ukeke (32), Imu Sunday Azudaike (32), Kelvin Neke (29).

Their Indian accomplice was named as Sujeet Dilip Tiwari (25).

One of them claimed to be from the United States and told Singh that he would send her gifts and gold jewelery. 

The accused asked her to deposit money in various bank accounts for `releasing’ the goods from the customs.
 
She then received WhatsApp messages, threatening to implicate her in a money laundering case if she failed to pay. 

She thus ended up depositing $56,793 in accounts in Vijaya Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank and HDFC Bank.

Finally, realizing that she was being defrauded by cyber criminals, she approached the police. 

The cyber police tracked down the accused from CCTV footage of bank branches where she had deposited the money.
 
The money received from the ex-army official was diverted into eight different accounts. 

Most of these accounts were traced to Delhi resident, Sujit Tiwari, who was the first one to be picked up by the city police team.

Cyber cops, under city police chief, Amitesh Kumar, and additional CP Sunil Phulari, had frozen the eight bank accounts with balance of around Rs18 lakhs, seized 13 mobile phones and 18 different credit cards from the gang. 

Police are yet to trace out the passport and visas of the Nigerian nationals.

A team of only six persons comprising Senior Inspector, Raghavendrasingh Khirsagar, Asst PI Vishal Mane, head constable Sanjay Tiwari, constable Ajay Pawar, Deepak Chavan and Bablu Thakur had to strive for several days in Delhi to arrest the Nigerian nationals and their local contact, Tiwari. 

One of the Nigerians had nearly slipped away from the cops but was pinned down by the alert team.
 
It was Tiwari, who helped the racket with his bank accounts, SIM cards and other documents to receive the money from their victims. 

Police managed to trace and nab Tiwari first, from whom details of the Nigerians were mostly gathered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Backs Nigeria’s #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Sotitobire: Church Members Vow To Appeal Life Imprisonment Slammed On Prophet
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Cleric Tells Nigerian Government To Be Brutal On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police SARS Database Reportedly Hacked, Details Of Officers Leaked
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Identify One Among Thug Who Attacked Lagos Protesters, Call For His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Chase Away Lawmakers, Demand To See Senate President
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Delta Women Protest Against Ned Nwoko, Appeal For Governor Okowa's Intervention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad