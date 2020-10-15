Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests

Adeboye, who is a mentor to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had earlier in the year embarked on a protest against the killings in several parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has endorsed the #EndSARS protests rocking the nation.

Adeboye said this in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

The respected cleric tweeted, "Our daughters will not be able to prophesy, and young men will not see visions if we don't keep them alive.

"I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they "speak up" to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT."

Adeboye, who is a mentor to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had earlier in the year embarked on a protest against the killings in several parts of the country.

He had two weeks ago called for restructuring the country, a move which was criticised by the Presidency.

Thousands of youths have been protesting against the extrajudicial killings by police officers perpetrated mostly by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protests have continued despite the disbanding of SARS.

About ten persons have been killed in the protests according to the rights group, Amnesty International.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Like Abuja, Armed Thugs Disrupt #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Senate Promises To Take Action As Hoodlums Attack #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters With Cutlass In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Delta Women Protest Against Ned Nwoko, Appeal For Governor Okowa's Intervention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Like Abuja, Armed Thugs Disrupt #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest, A Strong Warning To Nigerian Political Class –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Senate Promises To Take Action As Hoodlums Attack #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu: Presidential Panel Begins Verification Of Seized Assets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters With Cutlass In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America 34-year-old Nigerian, Chenge, In Race For Governor In United States
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Concerned Nigerians Group Asks Nigerian Senate To Reject Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie, As INEC Commissioner
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police We Are Suffering, Paid ‘Peanuts’, Nigerian Policewoman Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad