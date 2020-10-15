SARS Database Reportedly Hacked, Details Of Officers Leaked

The hacker released about 371 names of SARS officers in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2020

A website hacker popularly known as anonymous has reportedly broken into the database of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force and released details of the officers in the now defunct unit.

The hacker released about 371 names of SARS officers in Nigeria.

The police unit had been under criticism in the country following extrajudicial activities and killings by its officers.

The protest has been going on for eight days across different states in the country.

A Twitter user known as @von_bismack, shared some screenshots of the details released by the hacker.

@von_bismack had earlier shared an audio of Anonymous giving the Nigerian Government 72 hours to listen to the demand of the peaceful protesters.

The amount of information hacked by Anonymous is yet to be known as Nigerians are waiting for more secret information about the government to be made public.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Like Abuja, Armed Thugs Disrupt #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Thugs Attacking Protesters Conveyed To Rally Ground In Lagos Government Buses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police We Are Suffering, Paid ‘Peanuts’, Nigerian Policewoman Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Backs Nigeria’s #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Delta Women Protest Against Ned Nwoko, Appeal For Governor Okowa's Intervention
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Iconic Photos From #ENDSARS Uprising In Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Our Loyalty Is To The President, Nigerian Army Says, Describes #ENDSARS Protesters As 'Trouble Makers'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Some Individuals Have Made Billions From #EndSARS Negotiation —Sowore
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest, A Strong Warning To Nigerian Political Class –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Like Abuja, Armed Thugs Disrupt #ENDSARS Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pastor Adeboye Endorses #EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Thugs Attacking Protesters Conveyed To Rally Ground In Lagos Government Buses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu: Presidential Panel Begins Verification Of Seized Assets
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: Group Organises Special Prayer For Obasa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reopens NYSC Camp
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad