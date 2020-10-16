BREAKING: Nine Persons Killed As Two Delta Communities Clash Over Boundary Dispute

No fewer than nine indigenes of Oleh community, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have been reportedly killed following a land dispute between the town and a neighbouring town -- Ozoro.

SaharaReporters gathered that crisis had been brewing between the two communities following a lingering boundary dispute that had defied all efforts to be resolved.

Our correspondent gathered that the indigenes of Oleh community, who went for farming on Friday morning were ambushed by some indigenes of Ozoro community where they were allegedly murdered.

As at the time of filing in this report, tension had enveloped the two communities as youths in Oleh were seen regrouping for a reprisal attack.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the crisis when contacted, but stated that she was yet to get the accurate figure of those killed.

She added that security had been drafted to the town to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.