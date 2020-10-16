BREAKING: For Third Time, Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos

Thugs have again attacked peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja.

This attack makes it the third consecutive day thugs had attacked demonstrators.

The protesters were holding a candlelight session for victims of extrajudicial killings by SARS officials when they were attacked.

Some of the protesters sustained injuries while scampering for safety.

The thugs were, however, repelled by the protesters and normalcy was restored to the area.

The protesters have accused the government of mobilising thugs to disrupt the ongoing peaceful protest.

On Thursday, the thugs were conveyed in buses owned and operated by the Lagos State Government to venue of the demonstration.