BREAKING: For Third Time, Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos

This attack makes it the third consecutive day thugs had attacked demonstrators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2020

Thugs have again attacked peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja.

This attack makes it the third consecutive day thugs had attacked demonstrators.

The protesters were holding a candlelight session for victims of extrajudicial killings by SARS officials when they were attacked.

Some of the protesters sustained injuries while scampering for safety.

The thugs were, however, repelled by the protesters and normalcy was restored to the area.

The protesters have accused the government of mobilising thugs to disrupt the ongoing peaceful protest.

On Thursday, the thugs were conveyed in buses owned and operated by the Lagos State Government to venue of the demonstration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians In France Join #EndSARS Protest, Ask Buhari, IGP To Resign
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights UK Agency Questioned Over Financial Support To SARS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Protesters Take Over Abuja City Gate, Block Airport Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nine Persons Killed As Two Delta Communities Clash Over Boundary Dispute
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: With Schools Set To Resume, This Is Where Pupils Of Kukiya Primary School At President Buhari’s Katsina State Will Be Resuming To
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Industrial Court Voids Sack Of Ambassador Mohammed Dauda As Acting DG Of National Intelligence Agency
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Breach Of National Pension Commission Act, Senate Committee Clears Aisha Umar Nomination As Pencom DG
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police I Regret Creating SARS In 1984, Says Retired Police Commissioner, Fulani Kwajafa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians In France Join #EndSARS Protest, Ask Buhari, IGP To Resign
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad