Bauchi Residents Complain Over Inability To Vote In Local Government Election

Residents of Kirfi Local Government Area in Bauchi State have said that they are not being allowed to vote in the ongoing local government election.

The residents said electoral officials were yet to arrive at polling units for voting to commence.

Gidado, a resident of Kirfi, said while reports of election going on in other local government areas were being heard, no electoral official had been seen in the locality.

"We have been waiting for election materials but not heard anything from officials of BASIEC.

"We have been seeing posts on social media that election is going on in other places but nothing here," Gidado said.

There have also been reports of late arrival of materials in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party have accused each other of perfecting plans to rig the ongoing election.