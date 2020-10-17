Bauchi Residents Complain Over Inability To Vote In Local Government Election

The residents said electoral officials were yet to arrive at polling units for voting to commence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2020

Residents of Kirfi Local Government Area in Bauchi State have said that they are not being allowed to vote in the ongoing local government election.

The residents said electoral officials were yet to arrive at polling units for voting to commence.

Gidado, a resident of Kirfi, said while reports of election going on in other local government areas were being heard, no electoral official had been seen in the locality.

"We have been waiting for election materials but not heard anything from officials of BASIEC.

"We have been seeing posts on social media that election is going on in other places but nothing here," Gidado said.

There have also been reports of late arrival of materials in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party have accused each other of perfecting plans to rig the ongoing election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Musicians, Others Turn Up As #EndSARS Protest Continues For Second Day In France
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Death Of Awolowo’s Daughter, A Colossal Loss, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Thug Who Attacked Protesters In Lagos Yet To Be Arrested Days After Identity Was Revealed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad