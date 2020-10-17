BREAKING: Again, Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja

Armed thugs on Saturday in Abuja disrupted the peaceful #ENDSARS protest, injuring many persons in the process.

The protesters, who gathered under the Kubwa Flyover in continuation of their agitation against police brutality and oppression, were violently dispersed by the thugs.

The demonstators had blocked major roads in the city, leaving motorists and commutters stranded on the highway.

Trouble started when the hoodlums suddenly appeared from different directions with cutlasses and sticks and descended on the protesters.

Armed policemen, who had been keeping vigil on the protesters, looked the other way when the hoodlums started attacking demonstators.

The thugs later opened the road to allow free flow of traffic after they had succeeded in dispersed the protesters.

As at time of this report, the attack was still ongoing. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja