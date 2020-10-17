BREAKING: Again, Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja

The protesters, who gathered under the Kubwa Flyover in continuation of their agitation against police brutality and oppression, were violently dispersed by the thugs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2020

Armed thugs on Saturday in Abuja disrupted the peaceful #ENDSARS protest, injuring many persons in the process.

The protesters, who gathered under the Kubwa Flyover in continuation of their agitation against police brutality and oppression, were violently dispersed by the thugs.

The demonstators had blocked major roads in the city, leaving motorists and commutters stranded on the highway.

Trouble started when the hoodlums suddenly appeared from different directions with cutlasses and sticks and descended on the protesters.

Armed policemen, who had been keeping vigil on the protesters, looked the other way when the hoodlums started attacking demonstators.

The thugs later opened the road to allow free flow of traffic after they had succeeded in dispersed the protesters.

As at time of this report, the attack was still ongoing. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Youths Beat Up Kano House Of Representatives Member Over Non-performance, Failed Promises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Saves Woman From Mob Attack In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Musicians, Others Turn Up As #EndSARS Protest Continues For Second Day In France
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Death Of Awolowo’s Daughter, A Colossal Loss, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Thug Who Attacked Protesters In Lagos Yet To Be Arrested Days After Identity Was Revealed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad