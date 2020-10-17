BREAKING: Two EndSARS Protesters Killed In Osun

At least two persons were reportedly shot and killed in Osogbo, Osun State, on Saturday by security operatives attached to Gboyega Oyetola, governor of the state while dispersing #EndSARS protesters.

The incident happened at Ayepe area of the town around 4:00pm.

#Ebdsars This is the second victim shot by armed thugs affiliated with Osun state Governor, â¦@GboyegaOyetolaâ© today, heâs in precarious condition as we speak! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/ZNAtXcFQtA — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, hoodlums wielding cutlasses had attacked protesters around the Olaiya Junction area of the town.

While many of the demonstators are injured, some are yet to be accounted for.

Two of the protesters, who were reportedly macheted by the thugs are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

The incident happened around 9:00am.

Ismail Omipidan, Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, however, said security details attached to the governor were not involved in the killings.

He said, “It’s not true, it’s not correct. Earlier in the day, the state APC issued a statement raising the alarm that thugs sympathetic to a political party had infuriated the protesters.

“The thugs were seen brandishing guns and even shooting into the air earlier today. So by this evening when Mr governor was addressing the protesters, he got there around 2:30pm.

“If anybody died, the hoodlums who hijacked the protest should be held responsible. We know some of the perpetrators.”

The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding an end to police brutality and killings.

Members of the defunct SARS have been accused of crimes such as extrajudicial killings, kidnapping, extortion and intimidation.

The Nigerian Government had promised on multiple occasions to reform SARS and make the squad more accountable but failed to fulfill that pledge.