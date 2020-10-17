Governor Ganduje Positions Children To Take Over Seat of Embattled Kano Lawmaker

A source told SaharaReporters on Friday that all was not well with Governor Ganduje and Jobe and his attack might not be unrelated to that.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2020

Three children of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State, has been positioned to take over from Tijjani Jobe, lawmaker representing Dawakin-Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency.

SaharaReporters had earlier on Friday reported how Jobe was on Sunday attacked by angry youth in his constituency.

The youth alleged that he did not deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

The incident happened when the lawmaker went to inaugurate a project at Gulu, a village under Rimin Gado Local Government Area.

It was gathered that Umar, Aseeya and Abdulaziz Ganduje have already started jostling to take over from the lawmaker with their father’s support.

The governor, it was learnt, ordered Jobe to stop the construction of Rimingado-Gulu Road in his constituency.

A source said Ganduje called the lawmaker on phone on Tuesday night and directed him to demobilise the contractors from site or he would order their arrest.

The lawmaker, however, denied being attacked by his constituents, adding that the news of the incident was orchestrated by his detractors.

