How SARS Operatives Killed My Constituent –Nigerian Senator

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, on Friday said operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad killed one of his constituents.

Tofowomo disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide.

Nicholas Tofowomo

The Senator also commended Nigerian youth for their protests against police brutality.

He said, “I commend Nigerian youth for protesting the brutality of the notorious police unit known as SARS in recent days. While I stand by the youth in protesting the continuous killing of innocent souls by security operatives, especially men of the SARS unit, it is a slap on all of us – an insult to Nigerians; the mere change of name from SARS to Special Weapons and Tactics by the Inspector-General of Police.

“The problem with the police system in Nigeria is beyond the naming and renaming of a particular unit. Nigeria’s internal security is a total mess, ranging from overgrowing police brutality, impunity, human rights abuses, decaying infrastructures, poor funding, unabating official corruption, analogue policing, and many others that could not be overemphasised.

“There is a need for police reform in Nigeria. The police system in Nigeria does not conform to contemporary society.”