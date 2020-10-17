Nigerian Government Files Charges Against Seven Persons Over Alleged Terrorism In Delta Community

The Nigerian Government has filed terrorism charges against seven persons over their alleged involvement in the killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko community under Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The case has been fixed for October 21 at the Federal High Court, Abuja, according to a report by Vanguard.

The accused persons were said to have plotted with others within and outside the community to commit the act including the alleged burning of houses in May 2017.

The trial was initially slated to commence on October 8 but postponed due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

In the document attached to the charge, 14 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial.

The three count charge filed by Shuaibu Labaran, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, reads, “That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North L.ocal Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

“That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017/ at Idumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this court did commit an act of terrorism in that you and others still at large burnt down houses and destroyed properties belonging to members of the ldumuje-Ugboko community namely Chukwuma Nwoko, Chief Chris Ugwu, Victor Omezi, punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the terrorism (Prevention) Peter Bama and Nwoko Kachido.

“You thereby committed an offence (amendment) Act 2013. That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this court did commit an act of terrorism in that you and others still at large participated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2)(e) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”