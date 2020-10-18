Hoodlums Attack Peaceful Protesters, Commuters In Ikorodu, Residents Groan

Hoodlums on Saturday attacked and robbed peaceful protesters and commuters at the Ogolonto area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The hoodlums launched the attack around 6:30pm, leaving several protesters scampering to safety.

SaharaReporters gathered that many residents of Ikorodu are currently stranded in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas of the city as commercial vehicles plying the route had dropped in number.

Residents of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, expressed concern over their safety and inability to access different sections of Ikorodu as a result of the activities of the hoodlums.

Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, appealed to protesters to properly manage their demonstration in an orderly and peaceful manner.

He said, “The attacks on innocent passers-by and residents of Ogolonto Area in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Saturday 17th October, 2020, were caused by violent protesters (hoodlums) who threw caution into the wind and suddenly became violent.

“The protesters (hoodlums), who had barricaded the Ikorodu Expressway at Ogolonto end, as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# protest, started looting shops, attacking motorists, breaking vehicles' wind screens, side mirrors, snatching bags and phones from passers-by, throwing and breaking bottles, brandishing cutlasses and other offensive weapons at about 6:30pm, before they eventually dispersed.

“However, today, Sunday 18th October, 2020 at about 6:00am, the residents and victims of the Saturday attacks resisted the moves of the same people to gather and foment trouble again. Incidentally, the situation became rowdy, but the Area Commander Area N, Ijede, ACP James Usen, has raced to the area to restore normalcy.”

The #EndSARS protest, a movement against police brutality, killings, extortion and harassment has grown larger in different parts of Nigeria.

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the formation of a replacement called Special Weapons and Tactics, protesters have continued to make their demands known to the Nigerian Government.