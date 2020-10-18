Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails #EndSARS Protesters

Okonjo-Iweala, who is a candidate for the leadership of the World Trade Organisation, also applauded the resourcefulness of Nigerian youth in making their voices heard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, has hailed #EndSARS protesters for their courage in fighting against police brutality in the country.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Getty Images

Her tweet on Sunday reads, “I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.” 

