Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails #EndSARS Protesters

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, has hailed #EndSARS protesters for their courage in fighting against police brutality in the country.
Okonjo-Iweala, who is a candidate for the leadership of the World Trade Organisation, also applauded the resourcefulness of Nigerian youth in making their voices heard.
Her tweet on Sunday reads, “I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.”
