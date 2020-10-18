Tanker Drivers Barricade Yola-Jalingo Road Over Police Brutality

The attack by police on the tanker driver allegedly occurred near Mayo Belwa town in Adamawa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2020

Angry tanker drivers have blocked the Yola-Jalingo Road to protest police brutality against a tanker driver.

The attack by police on the tanker driver allegedly occurred near Mayo Belwa town in Adamawa State.

This comes amidst nationwide protests by Nigerian youth against police brutality and bad governance.

PT

An eyewitness, Muhammad Ali, said the incident occurred when police officers from Karewa Area Command in Yola accosted the tanker driver, who was transferring fuel from his reserve tank to the main tank and demanded bribe.

"A tanker driver whose fuel got exhausted was trying to transfer fuel to the main tank from his reservoir.

"Some policemen from Karewa Area Command who are notorious for extorting motorists accosted the tanker driver and demanded bribe from him.

"When he failed to heed to their demand, they descended on him, beat him up to stupor and even tore his clothes. Onlookers had to intervene to rescue the man and rushed him to hospital," he disclosed.

Another eyewitness, Sale Baba, said, "We are tired of the atrocities perpetrated by the police that is why this time we shutdown the highway to demand justice for our colleague who was brutalised for committing no crime.

"The situation is now causing serious tension as commuters plying the highway have become stranded for hours.

"The authorities should take stiff actions to ensure that the policemen are brought to justice as they constitute a threat to peace and security."

Reacting, police spokesperson in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said, "The situation is under control.

"The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has directed that the matter be investigated immediately."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Kill Protesters, Face International Criminal Court, Falana-led Coalition Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights #EndInsecurityNow: DSS Detains Northern Group Leaders Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘We Support The Youth’—Catholic Bishops Endorse #EndSARS Protests, Call Nigeria A Failing State
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Attack Peaceful Protesters, Commuters In Ikorodu, Residents Groan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Bishop David Oyedepo Backs #EndSARS Protesters, Says Buhari Leading ‘Killer Regime’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad