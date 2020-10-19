Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths

The #EndSARS protests continued in different parts of the country on Sunday, with several youths injured after hoodlums attacked them.

In Lagos, Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, joined other Nigerian youths at the state secretariat at Alausa, Ikeja.

Leke, who led the Sunday Church Service at the protest ground in front of the Lagos State Government House, said the demonstration signalled the beginning of a new Nigeria.

“I want all of us to know that this nation has been handed over to us slowly but surely by this singular move that we are all here representing our families, friends and nation. This is the beginning of the new Nigeria,” he said.

Also, protesters occupied the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with a canopy pitched in front of PUNCH Place, the corporate headquarters of Punch Nigeria Limited at Magboro, Ogun State.

They had loudspeakers, a disc jockey and an ambulance stationed on the protest ground, as they sang and danced.

The protest caused gridlock both inward and outward Lagos for long hours.

In the Lekki area of Lagos, the youth arrested and handed over a co-protester, Yusuf Lawal, to the police for allegedly stealing the phone of another protester.

PUNCH Metro gathered that after Lawal stole the phone, he handed it over to an accomplice, who absconded with it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing member of the gang.