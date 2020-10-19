BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-hour Curfew

The curfew is to take effect from 4:00pm, October 19, 2020, till further notice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

The Edo State Government has announced a 24-hour curfew across the state.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

Godwin Obaseki

Ogie said hoodlums had hijacked the #EndSARS protest going on in the state and the government would not allow such to continue.

The statement reads, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.”

