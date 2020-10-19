BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas

Hundreds of the youth had on Monday morning converged on Mararaba--Abuja Highway in continuation of mass action against police brutality by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Armed policemen have fired live bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful protesters gathered at AYA Junction in Abuja, injuring many of them in the process.

Hundreds of the youth had on Monday morning converged on Mararaba--Abuja Highway in continuation of mass action against police brutality by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

A female protester holding a Nigerian flag was beaten up by the policemen in an attempt to retrieve it  from her.

As at the time of this report, many of the protesters had ran for cover.

Also, soldiers have been deployed to some strategic locations across the city including the Presidential Villa gate.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue Across Nigeria 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Armed Thugs Attack Protesters In Abuja, Burn Vehicles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Hours After Apologising To Protesting Citizens, Nigerian Government Vows To Crackdown On Peaceful #EndSARS Demonstrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari Ready To Roll Out Tanks To Kill Protesters...Tinubu, Lai Mohammed And Aregbesola Sign On By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Arewa Youth Forum Denies Claim Of Going To War Over #ENDSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Attacking #EndSARS Protesters May Lead To Nigeria's End, Fani-Kayode Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Attacks Policemen In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protesters Raise Over N4m Within Hours For Young Lady Who Participated In Abuja Demonstration To Buy Prosthesis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mob Breaks Into Benin Prison, Set Many Inmates Free
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Too Much Anger, Hunger In The Land – Nigeria Governors Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-hour Curfew
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad