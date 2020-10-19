BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas

Armed policemen have fired live bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful protesters gathered at AYA Junction in Abuja, injuring many of them in the process.

Hundreds of the youth had on Monday morning converged on Mararaba--Abuja Highway in continuation of mass action against police brutality by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

A female protester holding a Nigerian flag was beaten up by the policemen in an attempt to retrieve it from her.

As at the time of this report, many of the protesters had ran for cover.

Also, soldiers have been deployed to some strategic locations across the city including the Presidential Villa gate.

See Also #EndSARS LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue Across Nigeria