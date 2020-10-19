#EndSARS: Pastor Enenche Leads Hundreds Of Christians On Prayer Walk For Nigeria In Abuja

An intercessory prayer session for Nigeria was thereafter held at the National Christian Ecumenical Centre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2020

Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, on Monday led hundreds of Christians on the streets of Abuja for a prophetic prayer walk for Nigeria.

This follows widespread protests by young Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and improved governance in the country.

Enenche said God could change the story of Nigeria for the better.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to ask God for mercy and forgiveness over the negative happenings in the country.

He said, “We are here to take our nation from the hands of the devil, from the hands of the forces of corruption and bloodshed.

“We have come to the God who hears prayers and answers. Our nation will not be the same again.”

Despite the police authorities Disbanding the corrupt and ruthless Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Nigerians are demanding for comprehensive police reforms and the respect of human rights by law enforcement agencies in the country.

