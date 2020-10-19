ENDSARS Protest: Lagos Orders Closure Of School As Tension Thickens

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as the ongoing #ENDSARS protest thickens.

The state government through the Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, said the decision to close schools was due to the activities of the anti-#ENDSARS protesters.

Protesters blocked all major roads on Monday as they continued to pile pressure on the government to give in to their demands.

The protesters also stormed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, grounding activities at the place.

The protest in Lagos has recorded a series of attacks by thugs sent to disperse the peaceful demonstrators.

The state government said a new resumption date will be announced.

"The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.

“A new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible," the statement reads.

The protest, which has entered its third week, has spread across states of the country and beyond as Nigerians all over the world call on the government to put an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.